Thane’s Special Dahi Handi Celebration Brings Joy And Inclusion For Differently-Abled Children

Neurodivergent and differently-abled children participate in a specially organised Dahi Handi celebration in Thane | File Photo

Thane, September 5, 2026: In a heart-warming celebration of inclusion and joy, the Shri Anand Charitable Trust organised a special Dahi Handi event exclusively for neurodivergent and differently-abled children at Krantikaripada Rango Bapuji Gupte Chowk, Talaopali Corner, on Friday evening.

The event, spearheaded by former Member of Parliament and Shiv Sena leader Rajan Vichare, brought together dozens of special needs students who participated enthusiastically in forming human pyramids to break the traditional earthen pot filled with curd and butter.

Spectators Cheer Participants

Spectators and local residents gathered in large numbers near the Chintamani Jewelers junction to cheer on the children, creating an energetic and uplifting atmosphere.

Organisers ensured stringent safety protocols, complete with protective gear, padded mats, and supportive volunteers, allowing the participants to safely experience the thrilling Gokulashtami tradition.

Vichare Highlights Inclusion

Speaking on the initiative, Rajan Vichare highlighted the trust's ongoing commitment to creating inclusive public spaces and memorable cultural experiences for differently-abled youth.

"Every child deserves to feel the excitement of our traditional festivals," said Vichare. "Watching these amazing kids break the handi with such determination and smiles on their faces is the true essence of Gokulashtami."

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Community Applauds Initiative

The initiative received widespread appreciation from community leaders and parents, reinforcing the spirit of unity and equal opportunity in Thane's festive landscape.

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