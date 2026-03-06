Thane's 'Shivotsav' Celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Birth Anniversary With Three-Day Festival Of Culture, Lectures, And Ballads

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Rajyabhishek Samaroh Sanstha has organized a grand three-day cultural and intellectual festival titled ‘Shivotsav’. | File Pic

​Thane: To commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Rajyabhishek Samaroh Sanstha has organized a grand three-day cultural and intellectual festival titled ‘Shivotsav’. The event, will be held at the Shriram Vyayamshala, serves as a platform to celebrate the Maratha empire's history through a blend of scholarly discourse, art, and traditional performances.

'Charitra Darshan' Exhibition Offers Visual Journey into Maratha History

​A central feature of the festival is the ‘Charitra Darshan’ exhibition, which will offers a detailed visual history of the lives of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. To engage the younger generation, the organization will be hosting elocution and Powada (ballad) competitions under the initiative "Amchyasathi Roj Shivjayanti." These youth-focused events is an enthusiastic step, aiming to instill historical pride and inspiration in students through the study of Shivcharitra.

​The heart of the celebration lies in a dedicated memorial lecture series featuring prominent speakers. The series will begin from March 6 with Chandrashekhar Abhyankar speaking on "Shivarayanche Athavave Roop" in memory of late historian Ninad Bedekar. Which will be followed by Sameer Limaye, who will deliver a discourse on "Shivarayancha Athavava Pratap" to honor the legacy of Babasaheb Purandare. The festival will conclude on March 8 with Shivani Nemavarkar presenting "Shivarayancha Athavava Sakshep" in memory of Gajanan Mehendale. By combining Kirtans, Pravachans, and historical analysis, the Sanstha continues its mission to keep the values of the Swarajya era alive for modern audiences.

