Thane Egg-Trafficking Scandal: TMC Launches Massive Crackdown On IVF And Sonography Clinics After Badlapur Racket Exposure

Thane: ​Following the exposure of an illegal egg-trafficking racket in Badlapur, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has launched a massive investigation into fertility and diagnostic clinics across the city. The scandal, which involved luring women with money to illegally harvest and sell their eggs, has now revealed deep-rooted links to Thane.

​Major Enforcement Actions

​Authorities recently raided and shut down Malti IVF Center in the Gaodevi area. Investigations revealed that while the center was registered in Nashik, it was operating secretly in Thane without any legal permits or TMC registration.

​In response, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Prasad Patil has mobilized six specialized teams to inspect​11 registered IVF centers and ​259 sonography clinics.

Scope of the Investigation

The probe is focusing on several critical violations:

​Consent & Ethics: Determining if eggs were harvested without proper consent or from the same donor multiple times.

​Medical Necessity: Verifying if IVF treatments were genuinely required or prescribed solely for profit.

​Documentation: Auditing donor records and bank details to trace illegal transactions.

​The TMC has urged citizens to report any suspicious or unregistered medical facilities to the health department immediately.

