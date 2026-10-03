Thane’s Mandar Waman Koli Completes 37-Year Kho-Kho Journey From Player To International Referee And Administrator

Mandar Waman Koli has spent nearly four decades contributing to Kho-Kho as a player, referee, organiser and sports administrator | File Photo

Thane, October 3, 2026: Long before Kho-Kho entered high-tech arenas with digital scoreboards and television broadcasts, Mandar Waman Koli was on the dusty courts of Thane, perfecting his chase.

For Koli, Kho-Kho has never been just a game—it has been a 37-year calling. His journey captures the quiet dedication that keeps traditional Indian sports thriving at the grassroots level: a player who grew into an international referee, an organiser, and a trusted administrator.

A Life Built On The Red Dust

Koli’s story began at The United Sports Club, Thane, where he first laced up his shoes as a player. What started as an athletic passion quickly evolved into a lifelong commitment to the sport’s ecosystem. Over nearly four decades, his path traversed every level of the game:

Player → Match Official (Referee) → Sports Activist → Association Administrator

Whether managing district operations as Secretary of The Amateur Kho-Kho Association, Thane District (2022–2026) or serving three consecutive terms on the Maharashtra Kho-Kho Association referee panel (2010–2022), Koli stayed grounded in the core values of the sport.

His expertise took him to international stages, officiating the high-stakes India vs. England showcase in Navi Mumbai and leading the organising committee for the historic India vs. Nepal match at Vitawa’s iconic Paryache Maidan.

The Dual Commitment: Sports And Academia

Behind his decades on the sports field lies an equally steady academic foundation. For 21 years, Koli has been an integral member of Joshi-Bedekar College, Thane, balancing his institutional responsibilities with his athletic passion.

Reflecting on this long dual journey, Koli credits his academic family for enabling his sporting career: "Balancing international match operations and state sports administration alongside daily professional duties is only possible when your institution stands firmly behind you. The trust, guidance, and encouragement extended by the management, principal, and my colleagues at Joshi-Bedekar College over these 21 years have been my greatest strength."— Mandar Waman Koli

The leadership at Joshi-Bedekar College speaks of Koli’s contribution with equal warmth and pride: "Mandar Koli embodies the spirit of quiet dedication and institutional integrity. To balance two decades of sincere academic service while rising to lead national and international sports initiatives is an exceptional feat. He remains a living example for our students of how discipline, humility, and passion can build a meaningful career."— Dr. Suchitra A. Naik, Principal, Joshi-Bedekar College, Thane

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A Legacy In Motion

As Kho-Kho undergoes a modern transformation across India, veterans like Mandar Koli serve as the vital bridge between tradition and the future. From organising Thane’s massive Mayor’s Cup to mentoring young referees and players, Koli’s 37-year story is a testament to what happens when personal passion meets a lifelong commitment to community.

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