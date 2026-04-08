Thane’s Kopri Faces Garbage Crisis As Swachh Survekshan 2026 Claims Clash With Ground Reality

Overflowing garbage piles in Kopri highlight the gap between Thane’s cleanliness claims and on-ground conditions | File Photo

Thane, April 8: While the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) aggressively promotes the "Swachh Survekshan 2026" campaign, the ground reality in Thane East’s Kopri area presents a starkly different picture.

The tall claims of a cleaner city are being met with the stench of rotting garbage and overflowing streets, leaving residents to deal with severe health risks.

Mounting waste and vanishing infrastructure

Despite the grand advertisements painting a "Smart City" image, Kopri residents wake up to piles of uncollected waste. The situation has deteriorated to the point where basic infrastructure, such as separate bins for dry and wet waste, has completely vanished from several spots. Commuters and morning walkers have reported that the stench is becoming unbearable, yet the administration remains indifferent.

Residents slam ‘photo-op activism’

Citizens have expressed outrage over what they call "photo-op activism". Local representatives and civic officials are accused of picking up brooms for cameras one day, only to neglect the area the next. "The responsibility is being shifted onto citizens while the planning remains fundamentally flawed," stated a local resident.

Environmental concerns raised

The environmental impact is equally concerning. Dr Prashant Sinkar, a prominent environmentalist from Thane, warned that decomposing waste on the streets generates methane (CH 4), a potent greenhouse gas that accelerates climate change and facilitates the spread of vector-borne diseases.

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Administrative apathy under scrutiny

As the 2026 cleanliness survey looms, Kopri stands as a testament to administrative apathy. The residents now demand a shift from superficial branding to actual systemic reform. Whether the authorities will wake up from their slumber or continue to ignore this growing health hazard remains to be seen.

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