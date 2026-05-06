Thane's KIMS Hospital And Traffic Police Launch CPR Training Drive To Improve Road Accident Emergency Response

KIMS Hospital and Thane Traffic Police train frontline responders in CPR and life-saving emergency techniques to strengthen accident response | Representational Image

Thane, May 6: In a significant move to bolster emergency response capabilities, KIMS Hospital, Thane, in collaboration with the Thane Traffic Police, has launched a specialised training campaign titled "Mission to Save Lives on the Road". The initiative focuses on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and basic life support for frontline personnel.

The programme was initiated against the backdrop of rising road accidents in the city. In 2024 alone, Thane recorded 922 road accidents, resulting in 215 fatalities and 840 serious injuries.

Recognising that the "Golden Hour"—the critical period immediately following a traumatic injury—is vital for survival, the training aims to ensure that the first people on the scene are equipped to provide medical assistance before professional help arrives.

Over 300 individuals trained under campaign

The campaign has successfully trained over 300 individuals, comprising:

100 Delivery Personnel: Those providing doorstep services who are constantly on the move.

100 Traffic Volunteers: Citizens who assist in managing local traffic.

100 Traffic Regulators: Personnel stationed at major intersections.

Experts stress importance of timely intervention

Dr Ankit Biyani, Head of the Emergency Medicine Department at KIMS Hospital, emphasised the importance of community-based response.

"Timely intervention in an emergency can be the difference between life and death. By empowering those who are most likely to be present at an accident site, we are creating a robust, rapid-response network within society," Dr Biyani stated.

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This initiative marks a proactive step towards transforming Thane's busy streets into a safer environment by bridging the gap between an accident occurring and the arrival of an ambulance.

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