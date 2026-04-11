Thane Police, Education Dept Launch Road Safety Programme Across 120 Schools To Curb Accidents

Thane authorities roll out school-focused road safety initiative to reduce accidents and build student awareness | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, April 11: In a proactive move to curb rising traffic congestion and road accidents, the Thane Police and the Education Department have announced a joint initiative titled "Road Traffic Safety and Emergency Management (RSP)." The programme aims to instil traffic discipline and a sense of civic responsibility in students from a young age.

Key highlights of the initiative

Specialised Training: A training workshop for teachers will be held from April 15 to April 22, 2026, at the Thane Traffic Control Room.

Target Reach: At least one teacher from approximately 120 schools and junior colleges across Thane will receive comprehensive training.

Curriculum: The programme covers theoretical and practical aspects, including parade drills, traffic control, disaster management, civil safety, first aid, and firefighting.

School Safety Units: Following the workshop, these trained educators will establish "Road Traffic Safety Squads" and "Civil Defence Units" within their respective institutions.

Leadership and objectives

Under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre and Joint Commissioner Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan, the initiative seeks to empower students to lead awareness campaigns during National Road Safety Week and local community events.

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Education Officer Devidas Mahajan emphasised that this initiative is vital for developing leadership and social responsibility, ensuring that today’s students evolve into the responsible citizens of tomorrow.

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