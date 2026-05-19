Thane’s Green Cover Under Threat: 560 Trees Uprooted In Past 18 Months

Thane: Even as Thane races ahead in its bid to transform into a high-tech "Smart City," its environmental health has come under severe scrutiny. Latest data reveals that a staggering 560 trees have been completely uprooted and 389 major branches have collapsed across the city over the last 18 months.

Alarmingly, 55 mature trees have fallen over the last five months alone (January to May 2026)—a period completely devoid of monsoon rains or storm-force winds. The rising frequency of these dry-weather tree falls has raised critical questions regarding ongoing urban development, unscientific excavation, and their direct impact on the city’s green cover.

Severe Casualties Outside the Monsoon Season

Historically, tree-falling incidents in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are associated with heavy downpours and gusty winds between June and September. However, statistics from the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Disaster Management Department highlight a deeply concerning dry-weather trend this year:

Month (2026) Uprooted Trees

January 8

February 14

March 15

April 12

May (To Date) 6

Total (5 Months) 55

In addition to the uprooted trees, authorities registered 39 distinct incidents of major branch collapses during the same five-month period.

Infrastructure Development vs. Ecological Survival

Once celebrated for its rich, lush foliage, Thane is rapidly transitioning into a concrete jungle. The city is currently undergoing massive civil overhauls, including extensive work on the Metro network, concretization of arterial roads, laying of new sewage pipelines, and pedestrian footpath widening.

Environmentalists point out that the heavy machinery used for these civic projects routinely hacks through the foundational root systems of adjacent trees. Deprived of their primary anchoring roots, these massive trees lose their stability, leaving them vulnerable to collapse even under mild, everyday wind conditions.

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Expert Take:

"Large trees collapsing in the absence of rain is a severe warning sign. Unscientific trenching during development work, a suffocating network of cement concrete, poorly executed tree trimming, and a systemic neglect of urban forestry are the primary drivers behind these 560 tree falls. This is a stark reflection of a collapsing urban ecological system in Thane."

— Dr. Prashant Sinkar, Environmental Expert & Veteran Journalist

Allegations of Deliberate Poisoning

The crisis has taken a darker turn with local nature lovers and activists raising allegations of foul play. Environmental groups claim that several trees standing in front of commercial establishments or residential buildings are being deliberately targeted to clear sightlines or pathways. Activists allege that chemical injections or acids are being covertly poured into the roots of healthy trees to dry them up from the inside.

With annual state-sponsored tree plantation drives often yielding low survival rates, citizens and environmental groups are demanding an immediate, high-level inquiry into these incidents, alongside strict regulatory measures to protect Thane’s surviving green heritage.

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