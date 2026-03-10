Thane’s Green Cover Under Siege: Over 3,000 Trees At Risk For Metro |

Thane: Thane’s environmental landscape faces a severe crisis as the proposed Internal Ring Metro project threatens over 3,000 trees. On March 10, 2026, the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Tree Authority issued a public notice detailing the removal of 3,224 trees, sparking immediate backlash from residents and environmentalists.

​The Project at a Glance

​The 29 km "Ring Metro," designed to alleviate city-wide congestion, is slated for completion by 2029. The route consists of:

​26 km elevated section and 3 km underground stretch.

​22 stations, including key hubs like Wagle Circle, Hiranandani Estate, and Thane Junction.

​The alignment notably passes beneath 132 buildings, highlighting its complex urban integration.

​Environmental Toll

​According to official data, 2,693 trees are marked for transplantation, while the remainder will be felled. The casualties include a mix of native and exotic species such as Jambhul, Banyan, Peepal, Mango, and Gulmohar. High-impact zones include the scenic Upvan Lake area and the industrial belt of Wagle Estate.

​Local activists remain skeptical of the TMC’s transplantation success rates, citing a history of poor survival for relocated trees. This project follows a string of infrastructure works—including the Ghodbunder road widening and the Bullet Train project that have collectively claimed thousands of trees, leading to fears that Thane is rapidly losing its "green lung" status.

​Public Recourse

​The TMC has officially invited suggestions and objections from the public. Residents are urged to submit written grievances to the Tree Authority to ensure ecological concerns are weighed against infrastructural goals.

