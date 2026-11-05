Thane's Ghodbunder Road Turns Into Traffic Nightmare As 45-Minute Journeys Take Nearly 2 Hours | File Pic

Thane: For thousands of commuters using Ghodbunder Road, a journey that once took 30 to 45 minutes now stretches to nearly two hours, as traffic bottlenecks, double parking, heavy vehicle movement and ongoing infrastructure work turn daily travel into an ordeal. Traffic police have identified Manpada bridge as a major congestion point, while lane indiscipline, motorists overtaking from the left and vehicles parked along the road further slow traffic. The narrowing of the road near Ghodbunder Ghat, coupled with Metro construction and road concretisation work, has added to commuters' woes. From office-goers and students to doctors attending emergencies, residents say they are losing precious hours on a stretch crucial to Thane's connectivity.

A college student from Hiranandani Estate said the journey to Thane railway station, which earlier took 45 minutes, now takes nearly two hours. Another commuter working at a construction site in BKC said reaching work by 9.30 am has become difficult despite leaving home early. A journey from Ghodbunder Road to Ghatkopar that earlier took 30 minutes now takes nearly 90 minutes, said another commuter. A veterinary doctor said traffic delays were affecting emergency services, making it difficult to attend cases on time.

Traffic police cite bottlenecks and lane indiscipline

Speaking to FPJ, DCP Traffic Pankaj Shirsat identified Manpada bridge as a major bottleneck. He said left-side overtaking, double parking and lack of lane discipline were contributing to congestion. Additional signals will be installed and faded zebra crossings repainted, he said.

Shirsat added that concretisation work between Mulla Baug and Patlipada, Metro Line 5 construction and the elevated highway project between Saket and Anandnagar were affecting traffic. The road also narrows from four lanes to two near Ghodbunder Ghat, slowing vehicle movement. Thane has around 17.5 lakh registered vehicles, including nearly 11 lakh two-wheelers, he said, adding that dedicated truck terminals were needed to prevent heavy vehicles from occupying road space.

Activists flag poor planning and safety risks

Shraddha Rai, founder of Justice For Ghodbunder Road, said infrastructure work was being carried out without adequate planning. She pointed to electric poles located in the middle of certain road stretches and alleged that container trucks parked along road shoulders often occupy two lanes due to a lack of designated parking.

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The October 27 protest over the killing of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar further exposed the road's vulnerability, leaving commuters stranded for hours. Shirsat said traffic was cleared within Thane jurisdiction, but road conditions in the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar jurisdiction remained a concern.

With infrastructure work, heavy vehicle movement and traffic violations continuing to affect the corridor, commuters are left wondering how long they will have to spend hours negotiating a stretch that is vital to Thane's connectivity.

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