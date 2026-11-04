Thane Traffic Alert: Overturned Chemical Tanker, Stalled Truck Trigger Massive Gridlock On Ghodbunder Road

Two heavy vehicle disruptions on the Patlipada stretch have brought traffic movement on Ghodbunder Road to a crawl | Representational Image

Thane, November 4, 2026: Commuters travelling along Ghodbunder Road are facing severe delays today, November 4, 2026, as two heavy vehicle disruptions on the Patlipada bridge stretch have completely crippled traffic movement in both directions.

Dual Truck Incidents Cause Traffic Paralysis

Traffic ground to a halt following an initial collision involving a pickup tempo and an Ashok Leyland chemical tanker (Registration No. MH 43 CE 988) carrying 20,000 litres of propylheptanol. The impact caused the heavy chemical tanker to overturn, blocking the roadway towards Ghodbunder.

Compounding the crisis, a second heavy truck has stalled in the same lane on the Patlipada flyover while travelling towards Thane. The double blockage—an overturned chemical tanker on one side and a broken-down truck on the other—has jammed both directions of the vital arterial route, creating massive tailbacks across the stretch.

Current Traffic Status And Commuter Alert

It is nearly 11.30 am, yet the roads remain uncleared, and vehicles are moving at an extremely slow pace as towing and clearance operations continue.

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This serves as a major traffic alert for all commuters travelling on Ghodbunder Road. Motorists heading towards Thane, Borivali or Navi Mumbai are strongly advised to avoid the Ghodbunder stretch and expect heavy delays until the stalled truck and overturned tanker are fully removed from the roadway.

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