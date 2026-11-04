Thane Ghodbunder Road Accident: Chemical Tanker Carrying 20,000 Litres Of Propylheptanol Overturns After Hitting Tempo; Driver Injured, Traffic Disrupted

The overturned chemical tanker and damaged pickup tempo caused traffic disruption after the collision on the Patlipada bridge climb | File Photo

Thane, November 4, 2026: A major accident involving a Tata Intra pickup tempo and an Ashok Leyland chemical tanker occurred on the Patlipada bridge climb on Ghodbunder Road on November 4, 2026, at approximately 2.44 pm. One person sustained injuries in the incident, which caused brief traffic congestion along the arterial route.

According to initial reports, the incident began when the driver of the Tata Intra pickup tempo (Registration No. MH 04 NJ 0307), owned by Shankar Bhalekar and driven by Salim while transporting vegetables from Kalva to Ovala, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the road divider on the Patlipada bridge climb towards Ghodbunder.

Shortly after, an Ashok Leyland truck (Registration No. MH 43 CE 988), owned by Arman Ali and driven by Bansraj Yadav, carrying 20,000 litres of propylheptanol chemical from JNPT to Gujarat, collided with the stalled tempo, resulting in the truck overturning on the roadway.

Emergency Response And Relief Operations

Emergency response teams rushed to the site immediately following the alert. Personnel present at the location include:

City traffic police officers and staff from the Kasarvadavali Police Station

Police personnel from the Chitalsar Police Station

Fire department personnel with one rescue vehicle

Disaster Management Cell staff with one utility vehicle

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) electrical department staff

Road Clearance And Current Status

The impact of the collision knocked down a street light pole, which was promptly cleared from the road by municipal teams. Additionally, oil leaked from the tanker onto the surface, which was neutralised by spreading mud to prevent further skidding.

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Tempo driver Salim sustained injuries in the accident and was rushed to a nearby hospital by traffic police personnel for medical treatment.

Crane operations are currently underway to remove the wrecked vehicles from the scene. Traffic along the Thane-Ghodbunder Road is moving at a slow pace while clearance work continues.

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