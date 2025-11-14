 Thane’s Dr Bedekar Hospital Marks Platinum Jubilee With Rare Dhurandhar Art Exhibition At Joshi Bedekar College
Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Visitors view M.V. Dhurandhar’s rare artworks showcased at Joshi Bedekar College, Thane | File Photo

Thane, November 14: Dr. Bedekar Hospital, a renowned gynecological and pediatric hospital in Thane, is celebrating its platinum jubilee year. On this occasion, Dr. Bedekar Hospital and the Institute of Oriental Studies, Thane, have jointly organized an exhibition of paintings of women's costumes from various provinces, occupations, and classes in India at that time, drawn by the senior artist M.V. Dhurandhar, from the book The Women of India written by Otto Rothfeld and published in 1920.

Exhibition Inaugurated by Dr. Mahesh Bedekar

The painting exhibition was inaugurated on November 13 by Dr. Mahesh Bedekar. Dr. Suchitra Naik, Principal of Joshi Bedekar College, Dr. D.K. Nayak, Principal of the Engineering College, and a large number of professors and students were present on this occasion.

During the inauguration, Dr. Mahesh Bedekar guided the students about Dhurandhar's art and the overall rationale behind organizing the exhibition. 

Three-Day Exhibition and Rare Book Display

The said art exhibition will be held on November 13, 14 and 15 from 10 am to 6 pm in the grounds of Joshi Bedekar College (Thane College). On November 15, at 11 am, a lecture by Assistant Professor Ankur Kane on the subject of 'Women in Ancient India' has been organized in the Thorle Bajirao Peshwe Auditorium of the college.

The original copy of the very rare and important book 'The Women of India', published in 1920, has also been kept in the exhibition. The Bedekar family has appealed to all art lovers to take advantage of this historic and rare art exhibition.

