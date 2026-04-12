Thane's 900-Bed Super-Specialty Hospital Near Completion, To Open Doors In Three To Four Months

The healthcare infrastructure in Maharashtra is poised for a significant upgrade as construction of the new 900-bed Thane District Super-Specialty Hospital reaches completion. |

Thane: The healthcare infrastructure in Maharashtra is poised for a significant upgrade as construction of the new 900-bed Thane District Super-Specialty Hospital reaches completion. Located on the site of the original century-old district hospital, the facility is expected to open its doors to the public within the next three to four months.

​The project, championed by District Civil Surgeon Dr. Kailas Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, aims to provide world-class medical services to residents of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. The massive complex is strategically partitioned into three wings: a 500-bed General Hospital, a 200-bed Women’s Hospital, and a 200-bed Super-Specialty Referral Center.

​Advanced Clinical Capabilities

​The hospital is equipped to handle complex medical cases that previously required travel to Mumbai. Key features include:

​Specialized Units: A dedicated Cath Lab for Cardiology, comprehensive Oncology (including radiation and chemotherapy), and a Pediatric Dialysis unit.

​Critical Care: State-of-the-art ICU, NICU, and SNCU facilities designed to drastically reduce maternal and infant mortality rates.

​Logistics: The campus includes an on-site helipad for air-ambulance transfers, multi-level parking, and a Nursing Training Center.

​Final Operational Phase

​While the structure is finished, the opening remains contingent on specialized infrastructure. Dr. Kailas Pawar noted that the installation of advanced medical machinery and the connection of a dedicated 8-megawatt underground power line from Airoli are the final hurdles. Once rigorous equipment testing and staff recruitment are finalized, the hospital will serve as a vital healthcare hub for the region.

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