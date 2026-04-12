Thane's 900-Bed Super-Specialty Hospital Near Completion, To Open Doors In Three To Four Months

Thane: The healthcare infrastructure in Maharashtra is poised for a significant upgrade as construction of the new 900-bed Thane District Super-Specialty Hospital reaches completion. Located on the site of the original century-old district hospital, the facility is expected to open its doors to the public within the next three to four months.
The project, championed by District Civil Surgeon Dr. Kailas Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, aims to provide world-class medical services to residents of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. The massive complex is strategically partitioned into three wings: a 500-bed General Hospital, a 200-bed Women’s Hospital, and a 200-bed Super-Specialty Referral Center.
Advanced Clinical Capabilities
The hospital is equipped to handle complex medical cases that previously required travel to Mumbai. Key features include:
Specialized Units: A dedicated Cath Lab for Cardiology, comprehensive Oncology (including radiation and chemotherapy), and a Pediatric Dialysis unit.
Critical Care: State-of-the-art ICU, NICU, and SNCU facilities designed to drastically reduce maternal and infant mortality rates.
Logistics: The campus includes an on-site helipad for air-ambulance transfers, multi-level parking, and a Nursing Training Center.
Final Operational Phase
While the structure is finished, the opening remains contingent on specialized infrastructure. Dr. Kailas Pawar noted that the installation of advanced medical machinery and the connection of a dedicated 8-megawatt underground power line from Airoli are the final hurdles. Once rigorous equipment testing and staff recruitment are finalized, the hospital will serve as a vital healthcare hub for the region.
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