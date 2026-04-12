 Thane's 900-Bed Super-Specialty Hospital Near Completion, To Open Doors In Three To Four Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane's 900-Bed Super-Specialty Hospital Near Completion, To Open Doors In Three To Four Months

Thane's 900-Bed Super-Specialty Hospital Near Completion, To Open Doors In Three To Four Months

A 900-bed super-specialty hospital in Thane is set to open in 3–4 months, significantly boosting healthcare access in the region. The facility includes general, women’s, and referral wings with advanced units like ICU, oncology, and cath labs. Final work on equipment installation and power connectivity is underway before operations begin.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Sunday, April 12, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
The healthcare infrastructure in Maharashtra is poised for a significant upgrade as construction of the new 900-bed Thane District Super-Specialty Hospital reaches completion. |

Thane: The healthcare infrastructure in Maharashtra is poised for a significant upgrade as construction of the new 900-bed Thane District Super-Specialty Hospital reaches completion. Located on the site of the original century-old district hospital, the facility is expected to open its doors to the public within the next three to four months.

​The project, championed by District Civil Surgeon Dr. Kailas Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, aims to provide world-class medical services to residents of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. The massive complex is strategically partitioned into three wings: a 500-bed General Hospital, a 200-bed Women’s Hospital, and a 200-bed Super-Specialty Referral Center.

​Advanced Clinical Capabilities

​The hospital is equipped to handle complex medical cases that previously required travel to Mumbai. Key features include:

​Specialized Units: A dedicated Cath Lab for Cardiology, comprehensive Oncology (including radiation and chemotherapy), and a Pediatric Dialysis unit.

Read Also
Netizen Questions Signboard Blocking Footpath In Mumbai's Goregaon; BMC Chief Commissioner Ashwini...
article-image

​Critical Care: State-of-the-art ICU, NICU, and SNCU facilities designed to drastically reduce maternal and infant mortality rates.

​Logistics: The campus includes an on-site helipad for air-ambulance transfers, multi-level parking, and a Nursing Training Center.

​Final Operational Phase

​While the structure is finished, the opening remains contingent on specialized infrastructure. Dr. Kailas Pawar noted that the installation of advanced medical machinery and the connection of a dedicated 8-megawatt underground power line from Airoli are the final hurdles. Once rigorous equipment testing and staff recruitment are finalized, the hospital will serve as a vital healthcare hub for the region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on