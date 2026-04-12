Netizen Questions Signboard Blocking Footpath In Mumbai's Goregaon; BMC Chief Commissioner Ashwini Bhide Explains Lapse, Says ‘Should Not Have Happened’

Netizen Questions Signboard Blocking Footpath In Mumbai's Goregaon Region; Ashwini Bhide Explains Lapse, Says ‘Should Not Have Happened’ | X

Mumbai: Responding to a citizen’s complaint on social media, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Chief Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Sunday acknowledged a lapse after a signboard was found obstructing pedestrian movement in Goregaon West, stating that corrective action had been taken.

The issue was raised by a resident from Motilal Nagar III, where a BMC signboard marking ‘Freedom Fighter Kunjvihari Martand alias Tatyasaheb Joshi Chowk’ had been placed in a manner that blocked part of the footpath, forcing pedestrians to navigate around it. The complaint highlighted concerns over public convenience and safety in the area.

Thank you for sharing to us. Your complaint has been attended. Kindly checkout the photographs attached herewith. pic.twitter.com/modfCWcj7v — Ward PS BMC (@mybmcWardPS) April 12, 2026

Acting on the complaint, the civic body removed the signboard and confirmed that the obstruction had been cleared.

Offering an explanation, Bhide said the board had been wrongly placed during ongoing footpath reconstruction and admitted that such an error should not have occurred.

Board obstructing pedestrian movement is removed. It should not have happened. However original proper board was shifted & wrongly placed during reconstruction of footpath. All ward level teams hv been strictly advised to be sensitive to public convenience & follow SOP. @mybmc https://t.co/NXc3SIcR9p — Ashwini Bhide (@AshwiniBhide) April 12, 2026

“Board obstructing pedestrian movement is removed. It should not have happened. However original proper board was shifted & wrongly placed during reconstruction of footpath. All ward level teams have been strictly advised to be sensitive to public convenience & follow SOP,” she stated.

The episode underscores the need for greater vigilance in execution of civic works, particularly in pedestrian spaces across the city. At the same time Bhide’s prompt response signals a more hands-on and accountable approach in the early days of her tenure as a BMC Comissioner.

About Ashwini Bhide

Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide on March 31 took charge as the first woman Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). She will also have an additional charge as MD of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL).

Read Also Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide Takes Charge As Mumbai's 1st Woman BMC Commissioner

Prior to this elevation, Bhide was serving as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). She is widely recognised for her administrative discipline and her role in executing major infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Metro Line 3.

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