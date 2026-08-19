Thane's 780-Metre DP Road Project Hits Land Acquisition Hurdle, Bansode Seeks Amicable Resolution |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode has directed officials to complete the 780-metre-long, 20-metre-wide Development Plan (DP) road in the Kasarvadavali-Mogarpada area of Thane through dialogue and consensus with local residents.

A meeting chaired by Bansode was held to review the issue, attended by officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Thane Municipal Corporation.

Officials informed the meeting that possession of around 180 metres of the proposed 780-metre stretch had been secured, while notices had been issued for acquiring the remaining 600 metres. However, difficulties were being faced at the local level in taking possession of the remaining land.

Bansode directed officials to engage with residents and resolve the issue amicably, noting that the road would primarily benefit the local population. He asked officials to hold a meeting with residents, understand their concerns and take necessary steps to complete the project with their cooperation.

MMRDA awarded the work to M/s Gajanan Construction Company on February 7, 2025. However, the project has faced hurdles due to opposition from local residents. Officials were also directed to seek local police assistance, if required, to ensure the work progresses smoothly.

Bansode further directed the Thane Municipal Corporation to issue necessary instructions to the contractor to ensure that the Kasarvadavali road project is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

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