Thane Slum Redevelopment Gets Major Push As MMR SRA Chief Saurabh Rao Orders Faster, Transparent Execution | File photo

Thane: ​In a major administrative push to expedite urban redevelopment, Chief Executive Officer of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Slum Rehabilitation Authority (MMR SRA), Saurabh Rao, chaired a high-level review meeting in Thane to assess ongoing, completed, pending, and proposed slum rehabilitation projects across the region. Addressing senior officials, Rao issued strict instructions to accelerate execution, eliminate procedural delays, and foster seamless coordination between the SRA and the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Cluster Development Cell.

​Emphasizing a broader vision for urban transformation, Rao noted that slum rehabilitation must extend beyond mere housing allocation. He instructed departments to prioritize robust civic infrastructure, essential public amenities, and holistic community development to bring tangible improvements to residents' quality of life. To enforce accountability, transparency, and operational speed, Rao mandated that every SRA department formulate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to build an efficient, scalable governance model.

​The comprehensive audit covered administrative workflows, pending litigation, new proposals, and total land area under redevelopment. The meeting—attended by key executive officials including Secretary Kalpana Jagtap, Finance Controller Kanchan Tawade, and Deputy Chief Engineer Rajkumar Pawar—concluded with a unified commitment to transform the SRA into a transparent, agile, and citizen-centric redevelopment authority.