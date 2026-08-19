Thane District Achieves 100% Target In Special Intensive Electoral Roll Revision Drive, Covers 7.45 Million Voters |

Thane: ​The Thane District Administration has achieved 100% completion of its planned targets under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) program for the electoral roll, following directives from the Election Commission of India.

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​Under the leadership of Collector and District Election Officer Dr. Shri Krishna Panchal and Deputy District Election Officer Vaishali Mane, the administrative milestone was realized through structured collaboration across municipal levels, electoral registration officers, booth-level teams, political party representatives, and media outlets.

​Commenting on the drive's primary focus, the administration stated, "The main objective of this Special Intensive Revision drive is to eliminate errors in the voter list, ensure that every eligible citizen is included, and remove ineligible names."

​Field training was provided to all 6,894 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across the district's polling parts, alongside 100% printing of Enumeration Forms (EF) for all 7,450,515 registered voters in Thane district. Moving into the digital phase, the administration completed field verification and digitized 4,588,756 forms, representing a 61.59% completion rate to date. Continuous monitoring by senior officials helped resolve field-level bottlenecks promptly, earning recognition across administrative tiers.