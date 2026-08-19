Thane Cluster Development Company Proposal Passed Amid BJP Opposition, Deepening Rift Within Ruling Alliance | AI

Thane, August 18: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) General Body meeting witnessed intense political drama on Monday as ruling ally BJP and opposition parties strongly opposed establishing an independent Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) titled the 'Thane Cluster Development Company'. Despite the uproar, the ruling Shiv Sena passed the proposal, bypassing objections from its alliance partner.

BJP Supports Cluster Development But Questions Separate Company

Members of the BJP, led by corporators Amit Saraiya and Narayan Pawar, clarified that while they support urban cluster development, they object to establishing a separate corporate entity. They questioned the proposal's transparency, citing a lack of clarity regarding the new entity's objective, board composition, and operational framework.

"There is a complete lack of clarity regarding the rules, governance structure, and leadership of this proposed company," argued BJP corporator Amit Saraiya during the debate. "Approving such an entity without defining its operational guidelines creates serious transparency issues."

Opposition Questions Delay In Cluster Development Work

Senior leader Narayan Pawar alleged that an additional administrative layer would stall progress, noting that despite spending nearly ₹100 crore on GIS surveys, on-ground work remains slow. Opposition leaders from the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) also demanded a special session before granting approval.

Clarifying the civic administration's stance, Assistant Director of Town Planning Kunal Mule stated that forming an SPV follows a legal phased procedure, with board directors appointed post-approval.

"While agencies like CIDCO, MAHAPREIT, and MSRDC handle overarching redevelopments, TMC operates directly on the ground," Mule explained. "A dedicated SPV is essential to streamline execution and generate long-term civic revenue."

Despite heated arguments, Shiv Sena corporators pressed forward and passed the proposal with modifications, further widening the political rift between the ruling allies.

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