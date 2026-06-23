Thane's 40 MLD Water Deficit Highlights Distribution Divide As Residents Rely On Tanker Supply

Thane's water shortage has intensified scrutiny of distribution disparities as thousands of tanker trips are deployed to bridge the supply gap | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, June 23: A severe delay in the monsoon, exacerbated by the El Niño effect, has triggered a critical water crisis across Thane. With reservoirs hitting rock-bottom levels by late June, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) faces a daily deficit of 40 MLD, supplying only 590 MLD against a staggering demand of 630 MLD.

Over the last 160 days (from March to late June), the administration deployed 9,830 water tankers to mitigate the shortage. However, this crisis has exposed a stark disparity in how water is distributed, drawing sharp criticism over systemic inequities.

A Tale Of Two Cities

Residents along the Ghodbunder Road stretch—from Patlipada to Bhayandarpada and Gaymukh—are forced to shell out thousands of rupees daily for private tankers to meet basic needs. Conversely, in areas like Mumbra and Diva, the TMC provides tanker water entirely free of charge.

Meanwhile, historically water-scarce pockets like Wagle Estate, Kisan Nagar and Srinagar now receive an abundant supply, relying on tankers only during maintenance shutdowns or technical breakdowns.

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Supply Logistics

To combat the shortage, the water department executes 103 tanker trips daily from filling points at Saket, Mumbra Fire Brigade and Kalyan Phata, delivering approximately 1 MLD of water.

Financially, the TMC charges Rs 1,000 per municipal tanker, while private tankers are filled at Saket for Rs 700. Currently, Thane's water grid relies on 150 MLD from STEM via the Barvi dam, 250 MLD from TMC's own schemes, 135 MLD from MIDC, and 90 MLD from the BMC.

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