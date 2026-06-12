Thane Water Crisis Deepens As Ghodbunder Road Faces Acute Shortage Amid Delayed Monsoon And Tanker Demand Surge

Residents along Ghodbunder Road grapple with severe water shortages as tanker demand rises sharply amid delayed monsoon conditions | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, June 12: The water crisis in Thane has taken a severe turn as delayed monsoons and soaring summer temperatures push citizens to the brink. The situation has become particularly grim in the Ghodbunder Road area, where residents are struggling to secure even basic water tanker services despite a skyrocketing daily demand exceeding 100 tankers.

Supply disruptions exacerbate crisis

The crisis intensified following consecutive water supply shutdowns enforced last week by both the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). This simultaneous disruption left large pockets of Thane completely parched, triggering panic buying and a desperate scramble for private water tankers.

In response, the TMC set up independent tanker-filling stations at Saket and Brahmand to provide relief. However, stark operational discrepancies have rendered these measures largely ineffective:

● Saket Station: Dispatches 70 to 75 tankers daily.

● Brahmand Station: Manages a meager 4 to 5 tankers daily.

This microscopic output from the Brahmand facility has left thousands of families along the heavily populated Ghodbunder Road corridor stranded. As the fastest-growing and most densely populated locality in Thane, Ghodbunder’s reliance on municipal relief is absolute. Observers and residents have sharply criticised the administration for its lack of foresight and logistical mismanagement.

Private operators exploit shortage

Taking advantage of the severe shortage, private tanker operators have begun exploiting the situation. Although the municipal corporation fixed a standard rate of ₹1,000 for a 10,000-litre tanker, residents complain that desperate housing societies are being forced to shell out thousands of rupees extra to secure timely water deliveries.

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Public outrage and demands

With water reserves depleting rapidly and the monsoon nowhere in sight, public resentment is boiling over. Citizens are demanding that the TMC stop hiding behind symbolic filling centres and actively deploy a larger fleet of tankers to provide immediate relief.

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