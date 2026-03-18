Thane’s 31st Chaitra Navratri: A 70-Foot Replica Of Tulja Bhavani Temple To Grace Gudi Padwa Festivities

The city of Thane is set to celebrate Chaitra Navratri with immense fervor starting on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. | X @MeghUpdates

Thane: The city of Thane is set to celebrate Chaitra Navratri with immense fervor starting on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. Organized by the Anand Charitable Trust under the guidance of former MP Rajan Vichare, the 31st edition of this festival will be held at the historic Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Grounds.

Highlights of the Replica

The centerpiece of this year’s celebration is a massive 70-foot-tall replica of the Tulja Bhavani Temple from Dharashiv. Key architectural features include:

Shikhar: A 70-foot spire adorned with intricate carvings and deities.

Sabha Mandap: A spacious 36 x 24 ft assembly hall.

Yagya Homkund: A specialized 40 x 40 ft area for traditional rituals.

Grand Arrival Procession

The festivities will commence on Thursday, March 19, 2026, with a grand procession starting at 10:00 AM from Kalwa Bazaar. The parade will feature over 300 performers, including Lezim squads, Warkari groups, tribal dancers, and a brass band.

Additional attractions include a Deepmala (tower of lights), a grand entrance gate, and special idols of Lord Ram and Hanuman along the walkway. The Anand Charitable Trust invites all devotees to participate in the darshan and cultural events.

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