‘He Has AK-47’: Youth Brutally Assaulted By Hawkers In Kurla While Filming Their Illegal Stalls - VIDEO

‘He Has AK-47’: Youth Brutally Assaulted By Hawkers In Kurla While Filming Their Illegal Stalls |

A youth was allegedly assaulted by a group of hawkers following a minor dispute near Akash Talkies in Kurla, in an incident that has raised serious concerns over law and order. A video of the altercation, now viral on social media, shows a large group arguing before the situation escalates into violence.

This incident has occurred near Akash Talkies, kurla station.



Local boy from the same area, Akash Gupta was attacked by illegal hawkers while filming their unauthorized stalls. He is critically injured and admitted to Bhabha Hospital.



Hawkers threatened locals with an… pic.twitter.com/0N2CBp1nfE — Trupti Garg (@garg_trupti) March 18, 2026

The victim, identified as Akash Gupta, a local resident, was reportedly filming what he claimed were illegal hawker stalls in the area. This led to a confrontation with the vendors, which soon turned aggressive. According to preliminary information, nearly 30 individuals allegedly attacked him during the scuffle. Locals have also claimed that the hawkers also threatened them claiming they have an AK-47.

Gupta sustained critical injuries in the assault and was rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Five Held for Assaulting Civic Staff in Kandivali

In a separate incident, five persons were arrested on Saturday, March 7 for allegedly assaulting a group of civic officials during an anti-hawker drive conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Kandivali, a day earlier.

The incident occurred on Friday night at Lokhandwala Circle, where the BMC officials had launched an operation to remove illegal street vendors. During the drive, a group of individuals allegedly confronted the civic staff and chased them, leading to a scuffle. The driver of an earthmover deployed for the operation was also reportedly assaulted.

Following the incident, police registered a case and arrested five individuals in connection with the attack.

Crackdown on Illegal Hawking Faces Resistance

These incidents come at a time when the BMC has intensified its crackdown on illegal hawking across Mumbai. However, repeated clashes between enforcement teams and local vendors indicate growing resistance on the ground, posing challenges for civic authorities and raising concerns about public safety.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/