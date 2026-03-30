Thane's 150-Day E-Governance Drive Gets CM Devendra Fadnavis' Award, Sets State-Wide Model For Transparency

In a landmark achievement for e-governance, the Thane District Administration was officially honored by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri Guest House on Saturday. |

Thane: In a landmark achievement for e-governance, the Thane District Administration was officially honored by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri Guest House on Saturday. The award recognizes the district’s revolutionary "150-Day E-Governance Reform Campaign," spearheaded by District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal.

Collector Panchal leads Thane to become state model

Under Dr. Panchal’s leadership, Thane has emerged as a state-wide model for transparent administration. Key initiatives include:

Seva Samvad: A QR-code-based rating system across 873 'Aaple Sarkar' centers, ensuring accountability and preventing overcharging.

Digi Samvad: A 24x7 WhatsApp-based grievance redressal platform (9930001185) allowing citizens to track complaints digitally.

E-Sanjivan: A pioneering project using AI and Blockchain to digitize and secure historical birth and death records dating back to 1890.

Rajbhumi Portal – GIS land bank to stop encroachments

Rajbhumi Portal: A GIS-mapped "Land Bank" system that utilizes geo-referencing and street-view technology to protect government land from encroachments.

Chief Minister Fadnavis lauded the administration for bridging the gap between urban centers like Thane-Kalyan and rural belts like Shahapur-Murbad. Along with Dr. Panchal, key officials including ZP CEO Ranjit Yadav and Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare were also felicitated for their collective role in this digital overhaul.

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