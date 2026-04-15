Thane's ₹12,000-Crore Internal Ring Metro Project Begins Construction In Ghodbunder To Ease Traffic Woes

Metro work kicks off in Thane’s Ghodbunder area as part of a major project to reduce congestion and improve connectivity | X

Thane, April 15: Work has officially commenced on the ambitious Thane Internal Ring Metro, a high-priority project jointly funded by the Central and State governments. The first phase of construction has begun in the Ghodbunder area, marking a significant milestone in addressing the city’s burgeoning traffic woes.

Project overview and strategic importance

Thane has witnessed rapid urbanisation, particularly in the Ghodbunder, Old Thane, and Wagle Estate regions. This growth has overwhelmed the existing road infrastructure, leading to chronic congestion on narrow internal routes.

Currently, commuters heading to Thane Railway Station rely heavily on private vehicles or rickshaws, as the public transport system struggles to keep pace with the population.

To provide a sustainable solution, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) is executing this 29-kilometre circular corridor at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore. The route is designed to skirt the periphery of West Thane, providing a seamless transit loop.

Station network

The project will feature a total of 22 stations, strategically placed to cover residential and commercial hubs:

Key Stops: Rayla Devi, Wagle Chowk, Lokmanya Nagar Bus Depot, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Nagar, Neelkanth Terminal, and Gandhinagar.

Residential Links: Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha, Manpada, Dongripada, Vijay Nagari, Waghbil, and Patlipada.

Strategic Interchanges: Azadnagar Bus Depot, Manoramanagar, Kolshet, Balkum Naka, Rabodi, Thane Junction, and New Thane.

Environmental and traffic challenges

While the project promises long-term relief, it faces immediate hurdles. The Thane Municipal Corporation recently sanctioned the felling of 3,000 trees, sparking concerns among environmentalists. Furthermore, construction near the Brahmand area has already restricted access to local parks.

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Authorities have cautioned citizens that as excavation begins on narrow internal roads, significant traffic diversions and bottlenecks are expected.

Despite these temporary setbacks, the Ring Metro—integrating with existing lines like Metro 4 (Wadala–Kasarvadavali) and Metro 5 (Thane–Bhiwandi–Kalyan)—is viewed as the essential backbone for Thane's future mobility.

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