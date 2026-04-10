Thane Metro 10 Project Gains Pace, Gaimukh To Ghodbunder Link To Ease Traffic |

Thane, April 10: In a significant move to tackle mounting traffic congestion across Thane and Mira Bhayandar, authorities have decided to fast track the Metro 10 project connecting Gaimukh Retibandar to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Ghodbunder. The 9.7 kilometre stretch is expected to strengthen east west connectivity and reduce pressure on one of the region’s busiest corridors.

The decision was taken during a key review meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Officials confirmed that the tender process for the project will commence next week, marking a crucial step forward.

🗓 १० एप्रिल २०२६ l 📍 मुंबई



गायमुख ते छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज चौक मेट्रो-१० प्रकल्पाला गती



ठाणे–मिरा भाईंदर परिसरातील वाढती वाहतूक कोंडी कमी करण्यासाठी गायमुख रेतीबंदर ते छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज चौक (घोडबंदर) या मेट्रो-१० प्रकल्पाला गती देण्याचा निर्णय शासनाने घेतला आहे. काशीगाव… pic.twitter.com/k9w7lFiNsi — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) April 10, 2026

Extension to strengthen connectivity

The upcoming stretch will build on the existing Dahisar to Kashigaon link, extending it further up to Gaimukh. Once completed, the corridor is expected to offer seamless travel options for thousands of daily commuters who currently depend on overcrowded roads and buses.

Authorities have set an ambitious deadline of 2029 to complete the project. If achieved on schedule, the metro line could significantly cut travel time between Thane and the western suburbs, offering a reliable alternative to road based transport.

Road widening to complement metro

Alongside the metro expansion, a major decision has been taken to widen the heavily congested Ghodbunder Road. The existing 30 metre wide stretch will be expanded to 60 metres, particularly along the 5.5 to 6 kilometre section between Gaimukh and Kashigaon.

Land acquisition for the widening will be undertaken by MMRDA. Officials believe that this dual approach, combining metro connectivity with improved road infrastructure, will bring visible relief to daily commuters who face long delays during peak hours.

Additional infrastructure plans in pipeline

The push for better connectivity does not stop with Metro 10. Authorities have also announced that tenders for multiple road projects within Thane and Mira Bhayandar municipal limits will soon be floated.

In a forward looking move, plans are also underway to introduce pod taxi systems on a public-private partnership basis in Thane, Mira Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai. The Detailed Project Report for these projects is expected to be completed within the next six months.

Focus on pre monsoon readiness

With the monsoon season approaching, officials have been instructed to complete key widening works on Ghodbunder Road at the earliest. Additionally, the relocation of electricity poles by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has been directed to be completed within three months to avoid further delays.

For residents long troubled by bottlenecks and slow moving traffic, the coming months could mark the beginning of visible change, provided execution keeps pace with planning.