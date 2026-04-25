Thane's 10-Day Mango Festival To Support Konkan Farmers Battling Climate Crisis Starting May 1 |

Thane: In a significant move to support coastal farmers battling climate adversity, the 19th Annual Mango Festival is set to commence at Gaodevi Maidan on May 1. Organized by the Sanskar and Konkan Vikas Pratishthan, the 10-day event aims to bridge the gap between Konkan’s struggling orchardists and urban consumers.

The announcement was made by the festival’s organizer and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), Sanjay Kelkar, during a press conference on Saturday.

A Direct Farm-to-Table Experience

The festival will feature 45 dedicated stalls offering a wide variety of authentic produce. Consumers can expect a direct encounter with farmers, ensuring fair pricing and genuine quality. The lineup includes high-quality varieties such as Ratnagiri Hapus (Alphonso), Payari, Ratna, and Kesar. Beyond fresh fruit, the market will showcase traditional Konkan specialties including Aamba-Phanas poli (fruit leathers), cashew nuts, Malvani spices, papads, and various fruit syrups.

A Critical Decade for Konkan Agriculture

The festival arrives at a time of severe distress for the mango industry. Despite over 180,000 hectares of land dedicated to mango cultivation in the Konkan belt, production has seen a staggering decline due to erratic weather patterns. In 2023, the region produced 256,000 metric tons, generating ₹198 crore in domestic sales and ₹79 crore in exports. However, these figures plummeted in 2024 to 128,000 metric tons with ₹126 crore in sales and ₹54 crore in exports. The downward trend continued into 2025, where production fell to 110,000 metric tons, resulting in ₹100 crore from domestic markets and ₹45 crore from exports.

2026: The Hardest Hit Season

This year has proven to be particularly challenging for farmers. Unseasonal rains, persistent cloud cover, and pest infestations—specifically thrips and jassids—have decimated crops. MLA Kelkar noted that many regions have managed to harvest only 15% of their usual yield, leaving the Konkan farming community in a state of economic crisis that has persisted for over a decade.

"The Konkan farmer has been facing a continuous economic crisis for the last 11 years. We believe that the discerning citizens of Thane will respond with empathy, supporting our farmers by purchasing directly from this festival," said MLA Sanjay Kelkar.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The press conference saw the presence of several prominent figures, including MLC Niranjan Davkhare, former Deputy Mayor Subhash Kale, Rajendra Tawde of the Konkan Vikas Pratishthan, and Mahesh Vinerkar of Sanskar Sanstha, alongside local representatives Ashok Bhoir, Sitaram Rane, and Bharat Chavan.

The festival will remain open to the public from May 1 to May 10, 2026, serving as a vital platform for the economic revival of Konkan’s agricultural community.

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