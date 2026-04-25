Dombivli Police Arrest Absconding Mastermind After Two-And-A-Half-Year Manhunt For Brutal 2023 Murder |

Dombivli: In a major breakthrough, police have arrested the absconding mastermind behind a brutal 2023 murder in , bringing an end to a two-and-a-half-year manhunt. The accused, identified as Deepak Sahebrao Karkade (28) was nabbed from a farm in , where he had been living in disguise to evade arrest.

Mutilated body found near creek in 2023

The murder, which took place on November 27 2023 within the jurisdiction of Vishnunagar Police Station involved the gruesome killing of Somnath Babu Shinde. His mutilated body was discovered near a creek behind a crematorium in the Devichapada area with severe head injuries inflicted using stones.

Victim Identified Through Technical Probe

Initially registered as a case against unknown persons, the investigation gained momentum through CCTV analysis and intelligence inputs, leading to the identification of the victim as Somnath Shinde. Further inquiry revealed that the murder stemmed from a minor dispute that escalated violently.

Two Accused Already in Custody

During the course of the investigation, police had earlier arrested co-accused Vilan Thavre and Yogesh Dongre. During interrogation both confessed to their involvement and disclosed that Karkade was the main accused who played a key role in executing the murder.

However Karkade had managed to evade arrest since the incident frequently changing locations, mobile SIM cards, and identities to mislead authorities.

Disguise Operation Leads to Arrest

Determined to track him down, the Vishnunagar police employed technical surveillance and mobile tracking to zero in on his location. Upon confirming his presence in Nanded district, a police team laid a trap in Wategaon village on April 24, 2026.

In a “filmy-style” operation, officers disguised themselves before approaching the suspect. Karkade who was working as a farm laborer under a false identity was taken into custody without incident.

Police Earn Praise for Persistence

Senior Police Inspector Ram Chopde confirmed the arrest highlighting the relentless efforts of the team. Despite the long delay the successful capture underscores the message that law enforcement agencies remain committed to bringing offenders to justice regardless of how long they remain on the run.

The arrest has been widely appreciated, reinforcing public faith in the police system and proving once again that the long arm of the law always catches up.

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