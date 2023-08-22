Thanekars Suffer Due To Narrow Roads In Majiwada, Kapurbawdi; Metro Work Adds To Inconvenience

Thane: For the past few days, Thanekars are suffering from regular traffic snarls at Majiwada junction towards Kapurbawdi junction on Ghodbunder Road. Metro Line 4 Work, along with an increase in vehicular traffic and narrow main road is causing serious traffic pile-ups that go beyond the 3 km Radius to Majiwada Junction.

Majiwada Junction is an important junction of Thane City that merges Eastern Express Highway with Ghodbunder Road, and Samruddhi Mahamarg along with crucial interior roads of Thane City. The main road from Majiwada naka to Kapurbawdi Naka is hardly 10 Meters wide, which makes the traffic more difficult to pass by.

The main road is used by All Ghodbunder Road residents as well as those who want to go towards Bhiwandi. The narrow 10 Meter wide road from Majiwada BP Petrol Pump to Cine Wonder Mall in Kapurbawdi Junction is one of the main reasons for the hectic traffic jams that are wasting citizen's time and money.

Social Activist & Residents React To Traffic Snarls

Sneha Singh, social activist, Thane said, "The Thane Municipal Corporation must widen the main road by 20 Meters from Bharat Petrol Pump from Majiwada to Kapurbawdi Junction to ease traffic here, due to narrow roads its getting terrible to pass by that Junction.

"It takes almost an hour to cross Majiwada and Kapurbawdi Junction thanks to narrow roads, and the increase in population of Thane City, we are losing our Family time due to long traffic" said Amit Pratap a local Majiwada resident

Dhananjay Patil, a resident of Ghodbunder said, "Nowadays I am reaching my home at 11 In Night, due to traffic jams in Majiwada. The Narrow road is incapable of holding the capacity of ever growing Thane City Traffic."

Ravindra Wani, Kapurbawdi Traffic Chowki In-Charge said, " The new high rises are being built in Ghodbunder and other parts of Thane City, while Road's width remains as it is. The Municipal Corporation must on a priority basis start widening of the road to ease some traffic here. Even Traffic Officials are finding it hard to manage traffic due to narrow roads."

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, " We have received several complaints from the residents of Majiwada and Kapurbawdi area about the traffic issues. Soon I will be having a meeting with the deputy commissioner of police traffic and other traffic officials and our priority will be to resolve the traffic issue on an urgent basis."

