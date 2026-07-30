Thane–Airoli Creek Bridge Project Advances; 3 Firms Submit Bids | AI (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The process of constructing the proposed Thane–Airoli Creek Bridge has moved a step forward, with three infrastructure companies expressing interest in executing the project. The proposed 1.4-km cable-stayed bridge, estimated to cost around Rs 700 crore, is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Thane and Navi Mumbai.

The companies that have submitted bids are Akshaya Infra Projects, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and Specon Infrastructure. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will now evaluate their technical and financial bids before selecting the final construction agency.

MMRDA has set a target of completing the project by 2030.

The proposed six-lane bridge will directly connect Kopri in Thane with Airoli in Navi Mumbai. The bridge will begin near Mithi Bandar Road, around 700 metres from Thane Railway Station, cross the Thane Creek and land near the Patni area in Airoli.

At present, most motorists travelling from Thane to Airoli and other parts of Navi Mumbai use the Kalwa Bridge and the Thane-Belapur Road. During peak hours, these routes witness severe traffic congestion, leading to long queues of vehicles. To avoid the bottlenecks, many commuters take a longer route via the Eastern Express Highway to reach either Thane or Navi Mumbai.

Once completed, the new creek bridge will provide a direct alternative route from the vicinity of Thane Railway Station to Airoli. The project is expected to reduce traffic pressure on the Kalwa Bridge, ease congestion on the Thane-Belapur Road, and offer faster and more convenient travel for thousands of daily commuters.

Project: Thane–Airoli Creek Bridge

Length: 1.4 km

Type: Six-lane cable-stayed bridge

Estimated Cost: Rs 700 crore

Target Completion: 2030

Starting Point: Near Mithi Bandar Road, around 700 metres from Thane Railway Station

Ending Point: Near Patni area, Airoli

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC)

Akshaya Infra Projects

Specon Infrastructure

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