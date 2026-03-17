 Thane Zilla Parishad’s Saras Exhibition Records ₹51.17 Lakh Sales Boosting Rural Women Entrepreneurs
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Thane Zilla Parishad’s Saras Exhibition Records ₹51.17 Lakh Sales Boosting Rural Women Entrepreneurs

Thane Zilla Parishad’s Saras exhibition generated ₹51.17 lakh in sales, showcasing products by women SHGs. With over 12,000 visitors and bulk orders secured, the event highlighted growing demand and strengthened rural women’s economic empowerment.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Tuesday, March 17, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
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Saras exhibition in Thane sees strong response as rural women-led SHGs achieve ₹51.17 lakh in sales | File Photo

Thane, March 17: In a significant boost to rural entrepreneurship, the district-level 'Saras and Mini Saras' sales exhibition organised by the Thane Zilla Parishad concluded with record-breaking success.

The event, held from March 10 to 14 at Kalyan, generated an impressive ₹51.17 lakh in sales, reflecting the growing market demand for products made by women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Exhibition showcases rural products and women-led enterprises

The exhibition was organised under the guidance of CEO Ranjit Yadav in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM - Umed). Featuring 100 stalls, the event showcased a diverse range of handicrafts, handloom textiles, and authentic rural cuisine prepared by over 210 women participants.

Highlights of the event

Massive Footfall: Over 12,000 citizens visited the venue, providing immense exposure to rural artisans.

Business Growth: Beyond direct sales, several SHGs secured bulk future orders, opening new avenues for long-term sustainability.

Empowerment: CEO Ranjit Yadav emphasised that such platforms are crucial for making rural women economically self-reliant.

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Officials highlight impact of initiative

Project Director Ajinkya Pawar noted that the overwhelming response validates the quality and creativity of rural products. This initiative stands as a testament to the district administration's commitment to transforming the lives of rural women through financial empowerment and market integration.

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