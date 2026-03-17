Thane To Hand Over 15 Lakes To Private Players For Boating And Fishing In Major Shift To Boost Revenue

In a strategic move to uphold its reputation as the "City of Lakes," the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has drafted a proposal to hand over 15 local lakes to private contractors. | Representational Image

Thane: In a strategic move to uphold its reputation as the "City of Lakes," the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has drafted a proposal to hand over 15 local lakes to private contractors. The initiative aims to modernize these water bodies by introducing professional boating and angling (fishing) facilities, transforming them into active recreational hubs.

According to the proposal, which will be presented before the upcoming General Body meeting for approval, the primary goal is two-fold: reducing the civic body’s maintenance burden and generating a steady stream of revenue. Currently, the TMC spends approximately ₹35 to ₹40 lakh annually on the upkeep and cleaning of its 37 lakes. By transitioning to a private-public partnership (PPP) model, the administration expects to save these costs while earning through fixed lease rentals.

The list of lakes identified for this project includes prominent locations such as Kachrali, Makhmali, Kausa, Kharigaon, and Siddheshwar, among others. To ensure quality, contractors will be required to maintain at least one motorized boat and two pedal boats per site.

This move follows a similar attempt in 2017, which saw success in areas like Kalwa and Kharigaon but lacked interest in others. Officials believe the current plan, bolstered by recent beautification efforts, will attract more robust private investment and provide citizens with much-needed leisure outlets.

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