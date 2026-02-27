Thane Zilla Parishad Launches WhatsApp Chatbot To Streamline Government Services

Thane Zilla Parishad's 'Door Step Delivery' Of Government Assistance Transforms Rural Service Access | X - @ceozpthane

​Thane: In a significant move toward digital governance, the Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) has launched an innovative WhatsApp Chatbot service. Initiated under the guidance of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ranjit Yadav as part of the "Maharashtra 100-Day Action Plan," the platform aims to provide rural citizens with faster, more transparent access to essential government certificates and schemes.

​Delivering Services to the Doorstep

​The chatbot is designed to bridge the gap between the administration and rural residents, effectively bringing "doorstep delivery" of governance to their fingertips. By integrating various administrative portals into a single mobile interface, citizens can now request and receive documents without the need to visit government offices physically.

​The chatbot facilitates the application and distribution of several key documents, including:

​Birth and Death Certificates

​Income Certificates

​Marriage Registration Certificates

​BPL (Below Poverty Line) Certificates

​Gram Panchayat No-Dues Certificates (Form No. 8)

​Niradhar (Destitute) Scheme Certificates

​Rapid Adoption and Impact

​The service has seen an overwhelming response within its first six weeks of operation. According to official data from the Zilla Parishad, out of 5,568 applications received via the bot, 5,122 certificates have already been successfully distributed. The highest volume of requests was recorded for birth certificates, with 1,157 issued to date. Other widely accessed services include applications for the Niradhar (Destitute) scheme and Form No. 8 certificates, proving the platform's effectiveness in reaching the grassroots level.

​How to Use the Thane ZP WhatsApp Chatbot

​The system is designed for ease of use, supporting both Marathi and English languages to ensure inclusivity. To access the service, citizens simply need to save the mobile number 8263841907 to their contacts and send a message via WhatsApp. The automated bot then guides the user through a series of simple steps to select their required department, learn about various government schemes, and complete the application process in a hassle-free manner.

​By simplifying the application process for government schemes and document retrieval, the Thane Zilla Parishad is setting a new benchmark for administrative efficiency and digital empowerment in Maharashtra's rural sectors.

