Thane Zilla Parishad Launches Welfare Schemes For Rural Women, Girls; Applications Open Until October 15

Thane Zilla Parishad has invited eligible rural women and girls to apply for skill, self-employment, education and achievement-based welfare benefits | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, September 8, 2026: The Women and Child Development Department of Thane Zilla Parishad has officially announced a suite of comprehensive welfare initiatives designed to drive the academic, economic, and social empowerment of women and young girls across rural districts.

To ensure seamless access to these benefits, the local administration has launched an integrated digital portal, inviting eligible candidates to submit their applications online prior to the designated deadline of October 15, 2026.

Skill Development And Self-Employment

Among the core programmes introduced is a technical skill development initiative offering full fee reimbursements for female students from Classes 7 through 12 who successfully complete the MS-CIT computer training course. In parallel, the department is implementing a financial assistance scheme aimed at promoting sustainable self-employment among women.

Under this initiative, individuals purchasing essential commercial equipment—such as flour mills, sewing machines, and pico-fall machines—are eligible for direct expense reimbursements, with priority consideration extended to widowed, destitute, and disabled applicants.

Education And Mobility Support

To foster educational continuity and reduce student dropout rates in rural areas, the administration has also instituted a mobility grant that reimburses the cost of two-wheeler bicycles purchased for school-going girls.

Furthermore, the Zilla Parishad will formally recognise and felicitate young achievers who have demonstrated exceptional merit in academics, sports, or the arts at the state, national, or international levels.

Eligibility And Required Documents

Eligibility for these welfare programmes requires applicants to hold Below Poverty Line (BPL) status or present an official income certificate verifying an annual household income below Rs 1,20,000.

Required documentation includes valid proof of income, Aadhaar credentials, bank account details, relevant educational or achievement certificates, and itemised purchase receipts.

Applicants seeking self-employment subsidies must also submit proof of household sanitation facilities and confirm non-receipt of similar government benefits within the past five years. Anganwadi workers and helpers remain excluded from the equipment subsidy programme.

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Focus On Women’s Empowerment

Underscoring the administration's commitment to gender empowerment, District Programme Officer Shobha Shelar stated:

"The Women and Child Development Department of Thane Zilla Parishad is continuously striving to empower women and young girls by fostering education, skill acquisition, self-employment, and merit-based excellence across various disciplines. We strongly encourage all eligible beneficiaries to submit their online applications along with clear supporting documentation well before the stipulated deadline to maximise the benefits of these schemes."

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