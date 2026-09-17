Thane Zilla Parishad Launches ‘Seva Sankalp’ Campaign With 'Samruddha Panchayat Raj' Initiative

Thane Zilla Parishad officials pledged coordinated efforts to improve access to government schemes and services for rural beneficiaries | File Photo

Thane, September 17, 2026: The Thane Zilla Parishad on Thursday launched the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ along with the Chief Minister’s Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan, aimed at ensuring that government schemes and services reach eligible beneficiaries in rural areas effectively.

The launch programme was held at the Zilla Parishad headquarters under the chairmanship of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ranjit Yadav. The campaign seeks to create greater awareness among villagers about various government schemes, facilitate access to benefits for eligible beneficiaries and strengthen coordination among different departments.

Officials Urged To Participate

Addressing officials and employees, Yadav called for active participation from all departments to make the campaign successful. He said ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government schemes and services is a collective responsibility.

He emphasised the need for officials to interact directly with citizens, understand their difficulties and make efforts to provide them with appropriate services and scheme benefits in a timely manner.

Yadav also highlighted that the Chief Minister’s Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan is being implemented in the district. He stressed that both initiatives should be implemented in coordination to improve the delivery of government services to people in rural areas.

Officials Attend Launch Programme

Additional CEO Ajinkya Pawar, District Programme Officer Shobha Shelar, District Health Officer Dr Gangadhar Parge, Deputy CEO (Swachh Bharat Mission) Pandit Rathod, Education Officer (Secondary) Devidas Mahajan, District Agriculture Development Officer Munir Bachotikar and Social Welfare Department head Ujjwala Sapkale, along with officials and employees from various departments, attended the programme.

In his introductory remarks, Deputy CEO (Gram Panchayat) Pramod Kale said the Seva Sankalp campaign should not remain limited to a single department. He urged all departments to work together to ensure villagers receive timely information about schemes and that benefits reach eligible beneficiaries.

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Officials and employees also took a pledge on ‘Swachhata Hi Seva and Seva Sankalp’, committing themselves to citizen-centric services, cleanliness and effective delivery of government schemes at the grassroots level.

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