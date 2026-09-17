Thane Government Ambulances Get Digital Fuel Cards To Ensure Uninterrupted Emergency Services And Faster Patient Transport |

Thane: In a move aimed at ensuring uninterrupted ambulance services and faster emergency response, the Health Department has introduced ‘Drive Track Plus’ fuel cards for government ambulances in Thane district, eliminating delays caused by diesel shortages and cash-related hurdles.

Fuel Card Initiative Launched Under Health Department Direction

The initiative has been launched under the guidance of Health Minister Prakash Abitkar. Following a decision by Health Department Principal Secretary Vinayak Nipane and Commissioner Sanjay Khatkar, the Maharashtra government entered into a memorandum of understanding with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to facilitate the scheme.

Under the arrangement, Drive Track Plus cards have been issued for government ambulances operating across Thane district. Each ambulance driver has been provided with a card, enabling vehicles to refuel without depending on the immediate availability of cash or facing delays in arranging funds for diesel.

Move Aims To Prevent Delays In Emergency Patient Transport

Ambulance services play a crucial role in transporting patients to hospitals, particularly from rural, urban and remote tribal areas. However, delays in the release or availability of funds for fuel had, at times, created operational difficulties and affected the smooth functioning of ambulance services.

With the introduction of the fuel cards, ambulances will be able to refill diesel promptly, helping ensure that emergency vehicles remain operational and can respond without unnecessary interruptions. The initiative is expected to particularly benefit patients in remote and tribal areas, where timely access to healthcare and transportation can be critical.

The cards were distributed on Wednesday by Thane District Civil Surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar.

“Ambulance service is a vital link in emergency healthcare. The Drive Track Plus card will prove useful in ensuring that this service is not disrupted due to a shortage of diesel. It will especially benefit patients in remote areas by helping them receive ambulance services on time,” Dr Pawar said.

Health officials said the initiative is expected to streamline fuel management for government ambulances and strengthen the district’s emergency healthcare response system.

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