Thane Jambli Naka Flooding Relief: TMC Sanctions ₹7.5 Crore For Reconstruction Of 40-Year-Old Stormwater Drain |

Thane: Residents and traders in the Jambli Naka area may finally get relief from recurring waterlogging and flooding, with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) sanctioning ₹7.5 crore for the reconstruction of the nearly 40-year-old stormwater drainage line.

Drain Reconstruction Issue Raised In TMC General Body Meeting

The issue was raised during the TMC General Body meeting on Friday, when BJP corporator Namrata Koli questioned the administration over the long-pending problem. A proposal for cleaning and desilting the covered drain from Jambli Naka via Pedhya Maruti Temple towards Creek Road was also discussed.

According to Koli, the drainage line, which was once around 10 feet deep, has narrowed to nearly 1.5 feet near Jambli Naka. During heavy rains, particularly when Masunda Lake reaches full capacity, water flows towards the area, resulting in severe waterlogging and flooding.

Traders Face Financial Losses During Every Monsoon

Jambli Naka is a major commercial hub with a wholesale market and numerous shops and establishments. Koli said traders suffer significant financial losses every monsoon due to flooding and claimed that she had been demanding the reconstruction of the drainage line for the past nine years.

Municipal engineer Prashant Songra informed the meeting that ₹7.5 crore has been sanctioned under the Integrated Drain Development Scheme, and assured that the work would commence soon.

“Whoever wants to take credit for the new drainage line can do so, but the reconstruction of the covered drain from Jambli Naka through Pedhya Maruti Temple towards Creek Road must be carried out,” Koli said.

Koli also raised concerns over inadequate pedestrian space near the CIDCO bus stop, Thane College and the fire brigade, questioning the permission granted for stalls in congested areas.

She further alleged that construction debris and leftover food from caterers were being dumped along the creek in Ward 22 and sought immediate removal of the waste and action against those responsible.

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