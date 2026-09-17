Navi Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan Row: Citizens’ Group Questions Natural Immersion Of Clay Idols, Cites Bombay HC Order | AI

Despite setting up 170 artificial immersion ponds for Ganeshotsav 2026, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has allegedly created confusion at immersion sites by allowing some idols to be immersed in natural water bodies, raising questions over compliance with a Bombay High Court order.

Sajag Nagrik Manch Raises Objection Over Immersion Practices

The issue was highlighted by Sajag Nagrik Manch, a citizens’ organisation that has demanded strict implementation of the court’s directions. According to the organisation, civic staff at several immersion points appeared to be deciding the method of immersion based on whether an idol was made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) or shadu clay.

Under the practice reportedly followed at the sites, PoP idols were directed to artificial ponds, while shadu and other clay idols were allowed to be immersed directly in natural lakes and water bodies. Sajag Nagrik Manch has objected to this distinction, stating that it is contrary to the Bombay High Court’s directions.

Group Claims Different Rules Followed For PoP And Clay Idols

The organisation referred to the court’s order dated July 24, 2025, in Rohit Manohar Joshi and Others versus the State of Maharashtra (PIL No. 96 of 2024). " The order states that all idols below six feet in height—irrespective of whether they are made of PoP, shadu clay or other materials—must be immersed only in artificial water tanks" informed the organisation

The order also directs local authorities to provide adequate artificial water tanks for idols up to six feet in height. Sajag Nagrik Manch said the wording “all idols below six feet” leaves no scope for allowing shadu clay idols to be immersed in natural water bodies.

Citizens’ Group Refers To July 2025 Bombay HC Order

The organisation has called on the Navi Mumbai civic administration to immediately install clear information boards at all immersion sites stating that all idols below six feet must be immersed only in artificial ponds. It has also urged the civic body to issue uniform written instructions to officials and staff so that citizens are not given contradictory information.

Sajag Nagrik Manch said strict implementation of the order was necessary to protect natural water sources from pollution, which was the primary purpose of the court’s directions. The organisation further demanded that the civic body display banners explaining the court order at all immersion locations and ensure that future immersion arrangements comply fully with the judicial directives.

“Banners explaining the court’s order should be installed at every immersion site to remove confusion among citizens and the administration. The civic body must plan all future immersion arrangements strictly in accordance with the court’s directions,” said advocate Himanshu Katkar, legal adviser to Sajag Nagrik Manch.

"We are adhering to the guidelines and in event of any such violations citizens are asked to bring it to the notice of the concerned ward office," said the additional municipal commissioner Sunil Pawar

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