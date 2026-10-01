Thane Zilla Parishad Disburses Pensions To 2,250 Retirees On First Day Of October

Thane Zilla Parishad credits monthly pensions to 2,250 beneficiaries on the first day of the month through a streamlined digital process | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, October 1, 2026: In a pioneering move across Maharashtra, the Thane Zilla Parishad has successfully completed the disbursement of monthly pensions to retired officers and employees on the very first day of the month. Today, October 1, 2026, all eligible pension beneficiaries received their dues directly into their bank accounts.

Under the visionary guidance of Chief Executive Officer Ranjit Yadav, this milestone was achieved within the targeted timeframe through the dedicated efforts of Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Vaijnath Buradkar and Deputy Chief Executive Officer (General Administration) Avinash Phatare.

Implemented as a pilot project across Thane, Satara, and Nagpur districts, Thane Zilla Parishad has emerged successful in ensuring that pensioners receive their financial support right at the beginning of the month.

Recognising that timely financial availability at the start of the month is crucial for effective household budgeting and financial planning, the Finance and General Administration departments of Thane Zilla Parishad closely coordinated the disbursement workflow. Leveraging modern digital systems, the administration streamlined processes to ensure greater efficiency, agility, and punctual service delivery.

Pension Distribution Details

A total of 2,250 pensioners across the Zilla Parishad headquarters and various talukas were disbursed their pensions in a single day. The distribution breakdown by region includes:

Region | Number of Pensioners

Thane Headquarters - 424

Murbad - 344

Shahapur - 449

Bhiwandi - 261

Kalyan - 480

Ambernath - 292

Total - 2,250

Coordinated Disbursement Process

The seamless execution was made possible through synchronised efforts between the headquarters' Finance and General Administration divisions, taluka-level department heads, and concerned administrative staff.

Comprehensive data compilation, rigorous verification, and financial processing were completed ahead of schedule, facilitating prompt disbursement to all 2,250 beneficiaries across Thane, Murbad, Shahapur, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Ambernath.

This initiative highlights Thane Zilla Parishad's continuous commitment to adopting advanced digital workflows, prioritising time-saving measures, seamless cross-departmental coordination, and time-bound public service delivery.

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Receiving pensions on the very first day of the month will significantly ease financial planning for the retirees. This milestone further underscores the significance of Thane Zilla Parishad's administrative drive to make pension distribution mechanisms more streamlined, transparent, and prompt.

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