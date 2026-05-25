Thane Zilla Parishad Deploys 40 Tankers To Supply Water Across 39 Villages And 137 Hamlets Amid Summer Scarcity

Water tankers deployed by Thane Zilla Parishad deliver drinking water to drought-hit villages and tribal hamlets in Shahapur and Murbad | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, May 25: As summer temperatures continue to soar, the Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) has actively scaled up its water scarcity mitigation programme.

The Rural Water Supply Department has deployed targeted water tanker services to ensure a regular and timely supply of drinking water to remote, parched and tribal pockets across the district.

According to official data released by the local administration, a total of 39 villages and 137 hamlets (padas) are currently being supplied with drinking water via water tankers. The emergency measures are providing critical relief to more than 58,000 rural residents facing acute seasonal shortages.

Shahapur taluka receives maximum focus

The administration has heavily centralised its relief efforts in Shahapur taluka, which remains the worst-hit region in the district.

Reach: 33 villages and 127 hamlets.

Beneficiaries: Approximately 52,777 residents.

Logistics: 37 private water tankers have been officially requisitioned by the state to operate daily dynamic distribution routes.

Relief operations in Murbad taluka

Simultaneously, mitigation efforts are underway in Murbad taluka to stabilise supply lines for peripheral remote communities.

Reach: 6 villages and 10 hamlets.

Beneficiaries: 5,666 residents.

Logistics: 3 water tankers have been deployed for daily supply.

District administrative breakdown

The table below outlines the Zilla Parishad's water distribution blueprint across the affected talukas:

Continuous monitoring and administrative readiness

The Rural Water Supply Department confirmed that ground situations are being constantly reviewed to scale up tanker frequencies or add new delivery points instantly if conditions worsen. Zilla Parishad officials noted that administrative machinery has been fully mobilised to prevent any logistical lapses in delivery schedules.

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"Ensuring an uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to our rural residents is the topmost priority of the district administration. We are closely monitoring the ground reality and running structured tanker schedules so that people living in the most far-flung, vulnerable tribal hamlets face zero distress during this peak dry spell."

— Ranjit Yadav (IAS), Chief Executive Officer, Thane Zilla Parishad

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