Thane Zilla Parishad Administration Ensures Water Supply To 33 Tanker-Dependent Villages And 127 Hamlets Amid Heatwave

Water tankers deployed by Thane Zilla Parishad supply drinking water to drought-affected villages and hamlets during the ongoing heatwave | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, May 20: Amid a severe heatwave, the Rural Water Supply Department of the Thane Zilla Parishad has acted promptly to provide major relief to water-scarce areas of the district.

Under the water scarcity mitigation programme, the administration is ensuring timely and adequate drinking water to nearly 50,000 affected citizens across 33 villages and 127 hamlets through strategic administrative planning.

Shahapur faces most severe water shortage

Due to its unique geographical terrain, Shahapur taluka is experiencing the most acute water shortage in the district. Recognising this, the administration has focused its attention on the region.

To ensure that 45,673 citizens across 29 villages and 119 hamlets do not face a water crisis, the Zilla Parishad has urgently requisitioned 34 private water tankers. These tankers have already completed a record 4,067 trips to fulfil the water requirements of villagers.

Water supply maintained in other talukas

The administration said proactive and war-footing measures have helped prevent severe scarcity in remote and inaccessible regions. In Murbad taluka, the administrative machinery remains on alert to prevent worsening scarcity conditions.

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In Ambernath, Bhiwandi and Kalyan talukas, the situation is currently under control due to advance planning and effective management by the administration. Continuous water supply is being maintained through three tankers for 4,236 citizens residing across four villages and eight hamlets.

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