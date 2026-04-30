Shahapur Administration, Shramjeevi Sanghatana Join Forces To Fast-Track Tribal Issues; Stern Warning Against Negligence |

Bhiwandi: In a decisive push to resolve long-pending issues affecting tribal communities in Shahapur taluka the administration in coordination with the Shramjeevi Sanghatana, has initiated concrete measures following a high-level review meeting. Key concerns such as Aadhaar registration, birth and death records, forest rights claims, and acute water scarcity were taken up with urgency, with officials directed to ensure time-bound implementation.

The joint coordination meeting, convened under the directives of the Chief Executive Officer, witnessed participation from senior officials of the Revenue, Rural Development, Forest, and Tribal Development departments, along with village-level staff and office-bearers of the Shramjeevi Sanghatana. The administration emphasized accountability and warned of strict action against employees found negligent or indulging in delays.

A major focus of the meeting was the lack of Aadhaar registration among members of the primitive Katkari tribal community, a significant population in Shahapur. To address this gap, authorities have decided to immediately organize special Aadhaar enrolment camps across the taluka. A deadline has been set to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries complete their registration process by the end of May, enabling them to access various government welfare schemes without hindrance.

The issue of pending forest rights claims also received detailed attention. As per official data, around 250 claims are currently pending with the Gram Panchayat and Revenue Department, while over 700 claims remain unresolved at the Forest Department level. Officials have been instructed to carry out a thorough scrutiny of all pending cases within the next 15 days and forward them to the Sub-Divisional Committee for approval. The move is expected to bring long-awaited relief to forest land claimants who have been awaiting decisions for years.

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Amid rising temperatures, the administration also reviewed the severe water crisis gripping several parts of the taluka. The Rural Development Department has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive assessment using ‘water scarcity mapping’ through the Zilla Parishad. Based on the findings, water supply through tankers will be arranged wherever required, and repair works of defunct water supply schemes will be undertaken on a war footing to ensure uninterrupted access to drinking water during the summer months.

During the meeting, representatives of the Shramjeevi Sanghatana were assured that the administration remains committed to addressing citizens’ grievances with a proactive approach. Officials reiterated that any form of negligence or procrastination in executing assigned responsibilities would invite stringent administrative action.

The time-bound action plan framed during the meeting is expected to accelerate the resolution of several long-pending issues in Shahapur taluka. Among those present was Tehsildar Parmeshwar Kasule, along with officials from various departments and gram sevaks from across the taluka.

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