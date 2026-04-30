Bhiwandi Gets Free Thalassemia Treatment Centre At Pranayu Hospital; 500 Bicycles Given To Girl Students

Rotary-led initiative launches free Thalassemia care centre and distributes bicycles to students in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, April 30: In a significant healthcare and social welfare initiative, a free Thalassemia treatment centre has been launched at Pranayu Hospital in Rajnoli on the Bhiwandi–Kalyan Road.

The centre has been set up through the joint efforts of Rotary District 3142 and Rotary Charitable Trust, aiming to provide much-needed relief to patients suffering from the blood disorder.

Free treatment for needy patients

Thalassemia cases have been steadily rising, with patients requiring regular monthly blood transfusions, a treatment that often proves financially burdensome.

As a result, many economically disadvantaged patients are unable to access consistent care. Addressing this critical gap, the newly inaugurated facility will offer free treatment services to Thalassemia patients.

The centre was inaugurated by District Governor Harsh Makol in the presence of several dignitaries. On the occasion, 500 bicycles were distributed to underprivileged girl students from rural and tribal areas of Bhiwandi to support their access to education.

Dignitaries attend inauguration

Among those present at the event were Pranayu Hospital Director and former Assistant Governor Dr Rajesh Bhoir, Rotary Club officials Dr Nilesh Jaywant, donor Raviprakash, Vinaya Hebbar, Rohidas Bhoir, Adv. Kailas Sonawane, Prakash Mhatre, Satish Bhojne, Ajay Nayak, Harishchandra Bhoir, Adv. Vishal Bhoir, and Sudhakar Mhatre, along with several other prominent attendees.

Dr Rajesh Bhoir highlighted that Thalassemia is a serious condition, particularly affecting children, and requires lifelong management through regular blood transfusions. However, due to limited availability of facilities and high treatment costs, many patients are left without proper care.

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He expressed confidence that the new centre would significantly ease the burden on such patients.

He further stated that Rotary District 3142 has initiated efforts to make Thane district Thalassemia-free. The Bhiwandi centre, supported by Rotary Charitable Trust and Rotary Club of Bhiwandi BKC, is a step in that direction. The Rotary Club also appealed to citizens to come forward and donate blood to support Thalassemia patients.

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