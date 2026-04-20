Bhiwandi: 132 Differently-Abled Persons Benefit From Aid Camp With Free Assistive Devices

Differently-abled beneficiaries receive assistive devices at Bhiwandi camp aimed at improving mobility and independence | File Photo

Bhiwandi, April 20: A two-day assistance camp for the differently-abled was successfully organised in Bhiwandi, benefiting 132 individuals through the distribution of essential assistive devices.

The camp was organised on the occasion of the first death anniversary of social worker Late Pushpataraj S. Jain, under the joint aegis of Shri Bhairav Seva Samiti and Shri Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Jaipur.

Assistive devices distributed to beneficiaries

The initiative aimed to empower differently-abled persons by providing them with mobility and support equipment, enabling greater independence in their daily lives.

During the camp, a wide range of assistive devices were distributed free of cost, including 32 motorised tricycles, 10 manual tricycles, 20 wheelchairs, 43 hearing aids, 10 artificial limbs (arms and legs), and calipers, among others.

Dignitaries attend and commend initiative

Chairman of the Maharashtra Animal Welfare Regulatory Committee, Kamalkishore Tated, attended the programme as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, he praised Shri Bhairav Seva Samiti for its consistent and dedicated service towards the differently-abled community over the years. He also lauded the humanitarian efforts of the late Rajmal Jain, founder of the committee, along with his family.

Special guests from the Ahmedabad branch of Shri Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Ramesh Chopra and M.M. Bhatt, were also present.

They announced the establishment of science and mathematics laboratories for hearing-impaired students, a move that was widely appreciated by attendees.

Officials and organisers present

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Narayan Vyas from Jaipur Foot Mumbai branch, DCP Shashikant Borate, ACP Vijay Marathe, Senior Police Inspector Netram Mhaskey of Kongaon Police Station, and Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Shantinagar Police Station.

The camp’s success was attributed to the collective efforts of Shri Bhairav Seva Samiti members, including President Gagan Jain, Secretary Anil Jain, Surendra Jain, Amit Chhajed, and other volunteers. The organisers reaffirmed their commitment to continuing such social service initiatives in the future.

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