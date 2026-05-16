 Thane Zilla Parishad Conducts Live-Streamed Transfers Of Class-C And Class-D Employees | VIDEO
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Thane Zilla Parishad Conducts Live-Streamed Transfers Of Class-C And Class-D Employees | VIDEO

Thane Zilla Parishad completed intra-district transfers of Class-C and Class-D employees through a transparent counselling process streamed live on YouTube. The transfers were conducted in seven phases based on seniority, tenure and regional preferences across multiple departments.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Saturday, May 16, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
Thane Zilla Parishad Conducts Live-Streamed Transfers Of Class-C And Class-D Employees | VIDEO
Thane Zilla Parishad carries out transparent employee transfer proceedings through a live-streamed counselling process | File Photo

Thane, May 16: Underlining its commitment to administrative transparency, the Thane Zilla Parishad successfully conducted the intra-district transfer process for Class-C (Group 3) and Class-D (Group 4) employees on Friday at the B.J. High School auditorium. The routine, request, and mutual transfers were executed through a well-planned counselling method.

Transfer process streamed live

Driven by Chief Executive Officer Ranjit Yadav and Deputy CEO Avinash Phadtare, the entire proceedings were broadcast live on YouTube, allowing employees and citizens to observe the decisions in real time.

The transfers were completed in seven distinct phases, factoring in service seniority, tenure, and regional preferences between tribal and non-tribal areas.

Health Department transfer details

In the Health Department, eight transfers were registered for female health workers, three for pharmacists, two for male health workers, and one for a laboratory scientific officer.

Construction and Animal Husbandry transfers

The Construction Department approved two transfers each for junior engineers (civil) and civil engineering assistants.

In the Animal Husbandry Department, two transfers of livestock supervisors were recorded, while the post of Assistant Livestock Development Officer remained unchanged.

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Officials directed to report immediately

Expressing gratitude to the technical teams and department heads, the administration directed all transferred personnel to report to their new postings immediately.

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