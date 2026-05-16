Thane Citizens Respond Strongly To Census 2027 Self-Enumeration; Door-To-Door Survey Begins May 16

Thane civic officials launch the next phase of Census 2027 with house-to-house verification after enthusiastic response to self-enumeration | File Photo

Thane, May 16: The first phase of the Census 2027 initiative concluded successfully on May 15, 2026, with Thane residents turning out in large numbers for the self-enumeration process.

Following this strong civic response, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) announced that field enumerators will launch door-to-door visits starting May 16, 2026.

TMC appeals for public cooperation

Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao have jointly appealed to citizens to extend full cooperation to the visiting officials.

According to Assistant Commissioner Sachin Borse, residents who completed their self-enumeration between May 1 and May 15 must present the unique verification code generated during the online process to the visiting enumerator.

For citizens who did not participate in the self-enumeration phase, enumerators will conduct a brief interview, which takes approximately five to seven minutes.

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Officials stress importance of accurate data

TMC officials emphasised that accurate and reliable data collection is critical for designing future welfare and development schemes.

Citizens have been urged to provide complete and truthful information without hesitation. For further queries, residents can access updates through the official TMC website or contact the municipal helpline.

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