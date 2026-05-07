Thane Municipal Corporation Chief Saurabh Rao And Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar Launch 'Self-Enumeration' Drive For Census 2027

Thane civic officials launch the digital self-enumeration campaign for Census 2027 to boost public participation | File Photo

Thane, May 7: In a significant push toward digital governance, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has officially commenced the "Self-Enumeration" phase of the upcoming Census 2027. The initiative was inaugurated by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the Narendra Ballal Hall.

Leading by example, Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar and Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil completed their own self-enumeration process today. They urged citizens to proactively participate in this digital drive by using QR codes installed across the city.

"Accurate data is the foundation of effective policymaking. We appeal to all Thanekars to use this facility to ensure their contribution to the nation's progress," stated Mayor Pimpolkar.

TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao emphasised that all data provided by citizens will remain strictly confidential. To assist the public, Assistant Commissioner Sachin Borse confirmed that a dedicated help desk has been established at the TMC headquarters.

Key instructions for citizens

Scan & Fill: Residents can scan QR codes available at various public spots to fill in their details.

Deadline: The self-enumeration window is active until May 15, 2026.

Verification: Upon completion, citizens will receive a unique reference number, which must be shared with the census enumerators during their subsequent door-to-door visits.

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Awareness campaign launched

The government has also introduced "Vikas" and "Pragati" — symbolic mascots — to raise awareness about the vital role of the census in state welfare.

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