Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Launches Self-Enumeration Portal For Census 2027 In Thane

Thane: Marking a significant milestone in urban governance, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde officially inaugurated the "Self-Enumeration" phase for Census 2027 at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters today. The launch included the unveiling of a specialized QR code designed to simplify the data-entry process for residents.

Speaking at the Late Narendra Ballal Auditorium, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasized that accurate data is the backbone of effective state planning. "Reliable statistics are our most powerful tool for ensuring the development and welfare of every citizen," Shinde stated. To demonstrate the ease of the digital transition, the Deputy CM scanned the QR code and completed his own self-enumeration on-site.

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Key Features of the Initiative:

Digital Accessibility: Citizens can voluntarily provide their details via the QR code or the official portal, reducing the need for door-to-door visits.

Timeframe: The self-enumeration window is active from May 1 to May 15, 2026.

Support Infrastructure: A dedicated help desk has been established at the TMC headquarters, managed by Assistant Commissioner Sachin Borse, to assist the public.

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Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao reassured residents that all submitted information remains strictly confidential. To boost public engagement, the administration unveiled official mascots named 'Vikas' and 'Pragati', alongside a census-themed selfie point.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials, including Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar, District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal, and Joint Director of the Census Directorate, Ramesh Bhosale. The administration has urged all Thanekars to participate proactively in this 15-day digital drive to ensure a comprehensive and accurate census.

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