Thane Launches First Electric Double Decker Bus, Boost To Eco Friendly Public Transport

Thane took a significant step towards modern and sustainable public transport on Friday as the Municipal Corporation inaugurated its first electric double decker bus. The launch was marked by a ceremonial ride from Louiswadi to the Municipal Corporation headquarters, drawing attention from officials and residents alike.

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Comfortable Commute For Residents

Designed to improve daily travel, the new bus can accommodate 65 seated passengers and 33 standing commuters at a time. Officials said the introduction of the double decker will help ease crowding while offering a smoother and more comfortable journey for Thane’s growing population.

The bus will initially operate on the busy Teen Haath Naka to Gaimukh route, a stretch frequently used by office goers and daily commuters.

No Financial Burden On Transport Service

The buses are being introduced under the Gross Cost Contract model, ensuring that the financial responsibility does not fall on the Thane transport service. This approach is expected to support expansion without straining civic resources, while maintaining operational efficiency.

Push Towards Greener Mobility

Being fully electric, the double decker bus is expected to significantly reduce emissions and contribute to a cleaner urban environment. Civic officials highlighted that this initiative aligns with broader sustainability goals and the need to adopt eco friendly transport solutions.

Nine more electric double decker buses are expected to be added to the fleet in the near future, further strengthening the city’s green mobility push.

Dignitaries Attend Launch

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalkar, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal, Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil and Group Leader Hanumant Jagdale, along with other elected representatives.