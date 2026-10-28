Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Ranjit Yadav Inspects New Administrative Building Construction

Thane Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ranjit Yadav reviews construction progress at the new Zilla Parishad building | File Photo

Thane, October 27, 2026: Thane Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ranjit Yadav conducted an official on-site inspection of the construction of the new Zilla Parishad building. During the visit, he reviewed the ongoing work and issued important directives to officials of the Engineering Division.

The Zilla Parishad serves as a crucial local self-government body, delivering various government services and welfare schemes to rural residents. The construction of the new building is a significant initiative aimed at enhancing the administrative efficiency of various departments and providing improved facilities to citizens visiting for official work.

CEO Reviews Construction Progress

Against this backdrop, CEO Ranjit Yadav visited the construction site to assess the current status of the project. During the inspection, he gathered detailed information regarding various aspects of the construction from the concerned officials, evaluated the overall progress and offered guidance.

Emphasising the importance of well-planned execution, high construction quality and regular reviews, the CEO guided the Engineering Division officers. He also stressed the need for inter-departmental coordination to expedite subsequent operations.

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Deepali Ghorpade, Executive Engineer and Head of the Construction Division, Thane Zilla Parishad, was present during the inspection and briefed the CEO on the technical aspects and project milestones. The review provided direction for accelerating construction progress and ensuring the timely execution of the project.

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